Soggy Bottom Beauties: Planting for Wet Areas

By Tessie Walters | Horticulturist at The Gardens on Spring Creek

In Colorado, a soggy garden bed might seem like a rare problem, but for gardeners dealing with high water tables, clay soils, or low-lying areas, overly wet conditions can be a challenge. Moisture-loving natives and their ornamental relatives that thrive with “wet feet” can transform soggy spots into lush, ecologically rich riparian zones. Here are some standout plants that perform beautifully with seasonal flooding, poor drainage, or consistently damp soil:

Thinleaf Alder (Alnus incana ssp. tenuifolia)

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Native to Colorado’s riparian areas, thinleaf alder thrives in saturated soil. These fast-growing trees not only tolerate wet roots but also improve soil fertility by fixing nitrogen. Their roots help stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion, while their catkins provide winter interest and wildlife habitat. They also have adorable strobili (tiny pollen cones) that add winter interest.

Western River Birch (Betula occidentalis)

Also known as water birch, this Colorado native shrub or small tree is well-adapted to streambanks, seeps, and other consistently moist sites. Water birch typically grows 15–30 feet tall and is multi-stemmed, with attractive reddish-brown bark that peels slightly and adds winter interest. Its rounded leaves turn yellow in fall, and its dense branching provides excellent cover and nesting habitat for birds. Water birch is ideal for stabilizing slopes or softening the edges of a rain garden. Its deep roots can tolerate periodic flooding. Though slower growing than species native to the Eastern US, it brings a wilder, more regional character to wetland designs.

Bright Red Cornus Or Dogwood Stems (Photo from shutterstock.com)

Red-Twig Dogwood (Cornus sericea)

This colorful native shrub is a favorite for wet spots. It spreads easily through underground rhizomes, making it ideal for erosion control. In spring, red-twig dogwood produces white flower clusters, followed by berries for birds, and vivid red stems that brighten the winter landscape.

Chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa)

Chokeberry tolerates both wet and dry soil. Its spring flowers, summer berries, and brilliant red fall color make it a striking shrub for rain gardens and low-lying areas. Though the berries are tart for people, birds love them.

Virgin’s Bower (Clematis ligusticifolia)

This native vine grows vigorously in wet soils, producing clouds of small, fragrant white flowers in late summer. It thrives along fences, trellises, and arbors, or even across the ground, and its feathery seed heads add charm through fall and winter.

Rocky Mountain Iris (Photo from shutterstock.com)

Rocky Mountain Iris (Iris missouriensis)

This native iris thrives in moist meadows and open woods. It offers striking purple-blue flowers in late spring and adapts well to garden settings with consistently moist soil.

Yellow Marsh Marigold-Cowslip (Caltha palustris)

Bright yellow flowers in early spring make marsh marigold a cheerful addition to wet soils. Although more common in cooler mountain regions, it can thrive in shaded, moist garden spots where other perennials may struggle.

Spiderwort (Tradescantia occidentalis)

Western spiderwort adds color and texture to damp soils with its arching stems and purple-blue flowers. It blooms throughout early summer and is an excellent pollinator plant for sunny, moisture-retentive areas.

By choosing the right moisture-tolerant plants, Colorado gardeners can turn wet, difficult areas into stunning garden features filled with color, texture, and ecological value. Instead of avoiding those soggy spots, plant for them!