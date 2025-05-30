Sunshine, Storm Chances & Summer Teasers: What’s Ahead This Weekend in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado friends — if you’re like me, you’ve been waiting for that weekend warmth that sticks. Well, it’s finally here… almost. I’ve been watching the NOAA and CSU forecasts closely, and this weekend is giving us a little bit of everything: sun, a few storms, and those crisp nights we all secretly love.

Friday kicks off with mostly sunny skies and a high around 82°F — but don’t let that fool you. By afternoon, we could see a few pop-up thunderstorms (30% chance), so if you’re planning to grill, maybe do it early. Winds shift northward, light but noticeable, and we’ll cool to a lovely 52°F overnight. (NOAA Forecast)

Saturday looks like the real gem. Sunny, mild, and about 78°F with barely a breeze. CSU’s CoAgMET stations confirm low humidity and minimal chance of rain, so I’m calling it: Saturday is hammock weather. We dip to another crisp 52°F that night — ideal for leaving the windows cracked open.

Then comes Sunday, with a high of 84°F and sunshine leading the charge. It might try to storm again late in the day (20% chance), but overall it’s another great one. Just be ready to duck under a porch if things get dramatic. Evening lows hang around 56°F.

I’ll be spending time outside with family and friends — and probably sneaking in a backyard project or two. Whatever you’re up to, stay weather-wise and enjoy this early-summer taste.

Sources: NOAA, CSU CoAgMET