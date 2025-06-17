Banner Health Appoints New Chief Supply Chain Officer to Guide Systemwide Innovation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Ryan Koos Brings Two Decades of Experience to Strengthen Supply Operations Across Colorado and the Western U.S.

PHOENIX (June 16, 2025) – Banner Health, a major provider of medical services in Northern Colorado, has named Ryan Koos as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. Koos steps into the role with more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare logistics and sourcing strategy.

Ryan Koos

In his new position, Koos will oversee Banner’s entire supply chain operation, encompassing sourcing and contracting, inventory management, and distribution. He is tasked with driving innovation and integrating cutting-edge technologies to ensure quality, safety, and cost efficiency throughout Banner’s hospital and clinic network, including its growing footprint in Northern Colorado.

“I’m honored to join Banner Health and lead its supply chain during such a pivotal time in healthcare,” Koos said. “Ensuring our clinical teams have fast, reliable access to the supplies they need is essential for delivering high-quality care.”

Koos brings extensive experience from his time at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. His resume includes pioneering work in category management and sourcing strategy, and he is a recognized national advisor in healthcare logistics. Becker’s Hospital Review named him among the Top 50 Chief Supply Chain Officers to Know.

Staci Dickerson, Banner Health’s Executive Vice President and CFO, praised the appointment: “With Koos at the helm, we’re positioning Banner to respond to future healthcare demands with agility and innovation.”

Banner Health serves more than 3.5 million patients annually across six states, including Colorado. The nonprofit operates 33 hospitals and over 450 care sites, including urgent care clinics and Banner Medical Group practices in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland.

To learn more about Banner Health and its leadership team, visit bannerhealth.com.

Source: Banner Health, June 16, 2025