Greeley Man Sentenced to Over 1,000 Years for 2022 Bar Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Judge Calls Crime “One of the Most Horrific” in Weld County History

GREELEY, Colo. – A Weld County man has been sentenced to 1,016 years in prison for a violent 2022 bar shooting that left two people hospitalized and deeply shaken a community.

Efren Sanchez, 41, was convicted in April on 52 charges, including 50 counts of attempted first-degree murder, after opening fire at Rancho El Corazon bar in Greeley. On Friday, Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil handed down what is believed to be one of the longest prison sentences in recent Colorado history.

Efren Sanchez

According to investigators, Sanchez became upset after feeling “disrespected” by another patron. Surveillance footage showed him leaving the bar, returning with a rifle, and firing 28 rounds into the establishment and at people gathered outside. Two people were struck and survived, but prosecutors emphasized the potential scale of tragedy.

“It’s only by the grace of God that no one was killed that night,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea during sentencing. “The defendant tried to kill. He didn’t try once. He tried over and over again as people scrambled for their lives.”

One victim, whose statement was read aloud, described the lasting trauma of that night. “I now live with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. I never imagined needing psychological help just for going out to have fun.”

Judge Vigil described the crime as “one of the most horrific” in Weld County’s history. “You could have easily killed multiple people,” he told Sanchez. “This is a just and fair sentence.”

CDDA Anthony Perea and CDDA Michael Pirraglia prosecuted the case.

For more information, visit welddistrictattorney.com.