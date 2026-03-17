CSU Startup Developing Breast Tissue Regeneration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado State University bioengineering research could transform reconstruction options for breast cancer survivors

A Colorado State University graduate student is leading a biotechnology startup that could change how breast cancer survivors rebuild tissue after surgery, using advanced 3D printing and regenerative materials developed in Colorado.

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Katie Weimer, a doctoral student in bioengineering at Colorado State University, founded GenesisTissue Inc., a startup developing a 3D-printed scaffold to help regenerate breast tissue following lumpectomies or mastectomies. The company is developing the technology at the CSU Spur campus in Denver while Weimer continues her doctoral research in Fort Collins.

The scaffold is made of a biocompatible material designed to support fat cells transferred from another part of the patient’s body. Once implanted, the scaffold supports the tissue while maintaining the breast’s shape and gradually degrades as the regenerated tissue becomes established.

“This is regenerative, it lasts a lifetime, and it lets women who have gone through these traumatic procedures become themselves again,” Weimer said.

Unlike traditional breast implants, the approach does not rely on permanent synthetic materials such as silicone. Instead, the scaffold supports natural tissue regeneration, potentially offering a long-lasting alternative for breast cancer survivors.

Each year, more than 300,000 people in the United States undergo surgery for breast cancer, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Researchers hope technologies like this could expand reconstruction options while reducing complications associated with traditional implants.

For Weimer, the project is deeply personal. Her mother died from breast cancer when Weimer was a teenager, an experience that shaped her career path.

“When my mom was going through her breast cancer battle, she didn’t get reconstruction surgery, and a big reason for that had to do with affordability,” Weimer said. “It’s really special to now be part of a company that’s solving a problem that’s so near and dear to my heart.”

The GenesisTissue team uses lab and office space at CSU Spur. (Photo courtesy GenesisTissue)

GenesisTissue operates out of lab and office space in the Hydro building at CSU Spur, where the startup’s team of bioengineers and materials scientists is developing the technology in its preclinical stage.

The team includes biomedical engineers Ameya Narkar and Kyle Chin, along with bioengineer Kianna Young, who leads safety and performance testing of the scaffold.

Researchers say the technology could eventually extend beyond breast reconstruction, potentially helping regenerate other tissues throughout the body.

“Our research is very ambitious in that we’re building something that doesn’t already exist,” Young said. “It’s exciting to think about the potential applications in helping rebuild other tissues and parts of the body.”

From left to right: Kianna Young, Ameya Narkar, Katie Weimer, and Kyle Chin (Photo courtesy Colorado State University)

The collaborative environment at CSU Spur has helped the startup grow quickly. The campus brings together students, scientists, educators, and industry partners in a shared research setting designed to spark innovation.

“That’s what CSU Spur has always been about — serving as a melting pot where researchers, students, teachers, and industry professionals draw inspiration from one another,” said Rico Munn, executive vice chancellor for the CSU System.

Weimer said the energy and collaboration at the Spur campus helped convince her to base the company there before even hiring her first employee.

“I could have looked at a more traditional biotech space,” she said. “But the energy at Spur is addicting. There’s always positive support and collaboration.”

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Source: Colorado State University, SOURCE