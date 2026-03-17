Loveland Reopens Third Block of Fourth Street Corridor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown project milestone reconnects key stretch of Loveland’s historic core

A newly improved section of Fourth Street in downtown Loveland will reopen to motorists and pedestrians this week, marking another milestone in the city’s long-running Heart Improvement Plan.

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City officials say the reopening represents the completion of the third of five blocks being upgraded along the corridor, a project designed to modernize infrastructure, improve accessibility, and create a more welcoming environment for businesses and visitors in the heart of downtown.

The newly reopened block lies between Railroad Avenue and Garfield Avenue. Construction on the stretch began in May 2025 and included major underground utility upgrades to water, stormwater, power, telecommunications, and gas systems. Above ground, crews installed new sidewalks, improved pedestrian crossings, and streetscape enhancements intended to make the area more walkable and event-friendly.

Loveland Downtown Development Authority Director Sean Hawkins said the improvements help strengthen connections across the downtown core.

“Completing the third block of the Heart Improvement Plan is a major milestone for Downtown Loveland,” Hawkins said. “This section of Fourth Street has often felt disconnected from the rest of downtown. With the new design, we’re creating stronger connectivity and a more natural extension of the corridor.”

City leaders say the improvements will also support community events and local businesses by creating a more accessible and inviting streetscape.

“This milestone represents an important step in bringing the vision for the Heart Improvement Plan to life,” said Loveland Public Works Director Will Jones. “We appreciate the community’s patience and support of local businesses during construction.”

Two additional blocks remain under construction along Fourth Street.

Work continues daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Blocks 3 and 4, where crews are installing utilities, electrical infrastructure, lighting bases, and new waterlines. Block 3 is expected to be completed by late summer 2026, while Block 4 is anticipated to wrap up before the end of the year.

Once the corridor is fully completed, the city plans to install landscaping, irrigation systems, catenary lighting, and public art through the Art in Public Places program.

To celebrate the reopening and continued progress, the Loveland Downtown Development Authority plans to host a block party during the Bluegrass & Brews Festival on June 5. The event will serve as the official grand opening of the improved stretch and will coincide with the festival’s expanded two-day celebration, which typically draws between 10,000 and 12,000 visitors.

Officials hope the upgraded corridor will become a central gathering space for future downtown events.

Additional project details, construction updates, and maps are available at https://lovgov.org/HIPStreets. Information about the Bluegrass & Brews Festival can be found at https://downtownloveland.org/bluegrass-brews-festival.

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Attribution: Information provided by the City of Loveland and the Loveland Downtown Development Authority.