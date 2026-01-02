Flu Activity Surges Across Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Hospitalizations climb as flu cases outpace last season’s peak

Flu activity is currently very high across Larimer County, with hospitalizations already surpassing last season’s peak, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

Larimer County has recorded 146 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season, with cases continuing to rise. In the past week alone, influenza accounted for 6.67% of all emergency department visits, indicating widespread community transmission and increased pressure on local healthcare providers.

Health officials are urging residents throughout Northern Colorado to take simple but effective steps to slow the spread of illness and help reduce strain on hospitals and clinics. Recommended actions include staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, and covering coughs and sneezes.

Vaccination remains one of the most critical prevention tools. Public health officials note it is not too late to get a seasonal flu shot, which can still provide protection through the remainder of flu season, typically lasting into March.

Residents can track local illness trends and learn more about respiratory virus activity by visiting the Larimer County Respiratory Virus Data Dashboard at https://www.larimer.gov/stayhealthy.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment