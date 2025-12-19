Health Insurance Enrollment Deadline Nears

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

What Northern Colorado residents should know before Jan. 15

Northern Colorado residents who need health insurance for 2026 are approaching a critical deadline. Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace plans ends Jan. 15, 2026. Missing it could mean waiting another year unless you experience a qualifying life event.

ACA Marketplace plans are designed for individuals and families who do not receive coverage through an employer, Medicare, Medicaid, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. For many across Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding communities, these plans provide a path to affordable coverage and access to local health care providers.

Open enrollment for 2026 coverage began Nov. 1, 2025. To receive coverage starting Feb. 1, 2026, residents must enroll or update their plans by Jan. 15.

Residents should be aware of several key considerations this year. Enrollment outside the open enrollment window is generally limited to those with qualifying life events, such as marriage, the birth of a child, or the loss of other coverage. In addition, discussions in Washington, D.C., about enhanced 2026 subsidies may affect costs, making it essential to review current options carefully.

Those already enrolled in an ACA Marketplace plan are encouraged to review their coverage rather than assuming it will renew unchanged. Monthly premiums, benefits, provider networks, and auto-pay settings can change from year to year, and reviewing options now can help avoid unexpected costs.

ACA Marketplace plans continue to offer comprehensive coverage, including preventive care and essential health services. Many plans provide access to broad provider networks and are designed to support individuals and families at every stage of life.

Enrollment support has also improved in recent years. Many plans offer free, one-on-one assistance, including multilingual support, to help residents understand their options and complete enrollment with confidence.

Northern Colorado residents can learn more, enroll, or update their coverage by visiting https://www.uhc.com/exchange or, in Spanish, https://www.seguromedicoaca.com. Assistance is also available by phone at 877-649-9797.

Source: UnitedHealthcare