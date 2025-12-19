Power Outages Linger After Wind Event

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Utilities warn lingering gusts and safety inspections may continue to affect service after Thursday’s wind event

High winds that affected Northern Colorado on Thursday continue to affect power restoration efforts on Friday, with utilities and local governments warning that lingering gusts and required safety inspections may still disrupt service in some areas.

Over the past several days, residents in Larimer and Weld counties — including Windsor, Fort Collins, Livermore, Lyons, and areas along U.S. Highway 287 — experienced power disruptions tied to intense winds and preventative safety shutoffs. Utility providers report that some restorations remain slower than usual because crews must complete manual inspections of power lines and equipment before safely re-energizing service.

In Windsor, Mayor Julie Cline and the Windsor Town Board acknowledged the frustration caused by Xcel Energy’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on Wednesday, particularly its impacts on schools, businesses, and daily activities.

“The Town Board and I understand that the Public Safety Power Shutoff implemented by Xcel Energy on Dec. 17 was frustrating and disruptive for many residents and businesses in Windsor,” Cline said in a statement. She noted that the shutoff was driven by extreme regional wind conditions and wildfire risk, including wind gusts exceeding 93 miles per hour in areas connected to transmission lines serving Windsor.

Town officials emphasized that while Windsor does not control Xcel Energy’s equipment or operational decisions, the town remained in close communication with the utility in the lead-up to the event. Those discussions prompted Windsor to open its Agency Emergency Operations Center, coordinating staff from multiple departments — including police, public works, and emergency management — alongside Windsor Severance Fire Rescue and regional partners.

Cline also noted that Windsor’s two electric service providers, Xcel Energy and Poudre Valley REA, helped limit local outages, though broader regional shutoffs can still occur when conditions warrant. Town officials said Windsor is not expected to be included in additional PSPS events planned by Xcel Energy for Friday.

(Photo courtesy Platte River Power Authority)

Poudre Valley REA reported that hundreds of members across Northern Colorado were affected by the wind event, particularly in foothills and mountain communities more exposed to strong gusts. In Livermore, outages affected areas near Cherokee Park and Granite Canyon, while Lyons saw impacts to residents and some critical services. Crews continue restoration work as weather conditions allow.

According to the National Weather Service forecast referenced in North Forty News’ Daily Update, winds are expected to ease gradually on Friday. However, lingering gusts — especially in exposed and foothills locations — could still contribute to isolated outages or extended restoration timelines. Elevated fire danger remains a concern until calmer conditions fully return.

Residents are urged to remain prepared for intermittent outages, keep phones and backup batteries charged, avoid downed power lines, and monitor official utility outage centers and municipal updates.

For current Xcel Energy outage information, visit xcelenergy.com/outages.

To learn more about how Xcel Energy mitigates wildfire risk in Colorado, visit co.my.xcelenergy.com/s/outage-safety/wildfires/co-mitigation.

Attribution: Information compiled from the Town of Windsor, Poudre Valley REA, local municipal updates, and National Weather Service forecasts.