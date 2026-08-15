Driver Escapes After Vehicle Crashes Into Poudre River

Multi-agency response temporarily closes Highway 14 during recovery

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver escaped serious injury after a vehicle crashed into the Poudre River last weekend, prompting a multi-agency emergency response and temporary closure of Highway 14.

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According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a report of a vehicle in the river. LCSO deputies, a Tactical Rescue Paramedic, and Emergency Services personnel responded alongside Larimer County Dive Rescue and the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District.

Vehicle lifted out of the Poudre River (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Responders found the vehicle partially submerged in the river. The driver reached the shore before emergency crews arrived.

UCHealth EMS evaluated the man at the scene. Authorities said he had suffered some injuries in the crash but did not report any serious injuries.

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Recovering the vehicle required additional resources. Swiftwater divers from Larimer County Dive Rescue assisted as a specialized tow crew removed the damaged vehicle from the river.

A section of Highway 14 was closed for approximately one hour during the recovery operation.

Colorado State Patrol also responded and is responsible for investigating the crash because it occurred on a state highway.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that emergencies in the Poudre Canyon can require significant resources and credited professional responders and certified volunteers for working together during the incident.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

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