UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Named One of Colorado’s Best Hospitals

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland facility ranks No. 3 in the state and leads Northern Colorado in advanced care

LOVELAND, CO — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) in Loveland has once again earned statewide recognition, ranking No. 3 in Colorado in the 2025–26 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list. The honor underscores MCR’s role as a critical provider of advanced health care for Northern Colorado residents.

In addition to its top-three placement, MCR was designated as “high-performing” in 13 key procedures and conditions, including heart attack care, cancer surgeries, orthopedic procedures, and complex cardiovascular treatments.

“We are honored by the trust our patients place in us every day,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth’s Northern Region. “From heart care that exceeds national outcomes to our Level I Trauma Center, we’re proud to bring world-class care to Northern Colorado.”

MCR shared the No. 3 statewide ranking with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. UCHealth’s University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora was named No. 1. UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins was also recognized as a high-performing facility in six procedures and conditions, reinforcing the system’s commitment to the region.

Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, praised the recognition as a reflection of the health system’s people. “This achievement underscores the remarkable commitment of UCHealth’s staff and providers, whose compassion and expertise place our patients at the center of everything we do.”

Beyond clinical rankings, UCHealth was also honored by the Lown Institute for excellence in social responsibility, community benefit, and patient outcomes. In fiscal year 2024, the nonprofit health system provided over $1.3 billion in community benefits, including $570 million in uncompensated care.

For the full list of U.S. News hospital rankings, visit usnews.com.