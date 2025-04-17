Justified Force: DA Rules in March 3 Greeley Shooting

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The Larimer County District Attorney has concluded that a deputy was legally justified in using deadly force during a March 3, 2025, officer-involved shooting involving suspect Matthew Martinez, 36, of Greeley.

According to the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation, Martinez stole a law enforcement vehicle and nearly struck several deputies while fleeing. The DA determined the deputy acted appropriately to protect lives as the vehicle came within inches of hitting officers.

Martinez spent several weeks hospitalized after the incident and has since been booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces multiple charges:

2 counts : Attempted Murder – Extreme Indifference (F2)

: Attempted Murder – Extreme Indifference (F2) 1 count : Second Degree Motor Vehicle Theft (F4)

: Second Degree Motor Vehicle Theft (F4) 5 counts : Menacing (F5)

: Menacing (F5) 1 count : Vehicular Eluding (F5)

: Vehicular Eluding (F5) 2 counts : Attempted Vehicular Assault (F6)

: Attempted Vehicular Assault (F6) 1 count : Obstructing a Peace Officer (M2)

: Obstructing a Peace Officer (M2) 1 count: Unlawful Display of License Plate (Traffic Infraction)

A $100,000 cash-only bond was set by the Larimer County Court. As with all cases, these are merely accusations. Martinez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The full conclusion letter from the Larimer County District Attorney can be read here:

👉 DA Conclusion Letter (PDF)