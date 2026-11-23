UCHealth and community partners offer safety education and affordable child safety seats in Fort Collins and Loveland.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado families can learn how to protect their children on the road through bilingual car seat safety classes offered by UCHealth, Safe Kids Northern Colorado and The Family Center/La Familia.

Monthly classes in Fort Collins and Loveland teach parents and caregivers proper car seat installation, common safety mistakes, and Colorado child passenger safety laws.

Loveland mother Fatima Monroy credits the program with helping her safely transport her three children.

“I feel more confident because I know my children are safer in the vehicle,” Monroy said.

Classes are available in English and Spanish and last approximately one hour. Families needing financial assistance can receive car seats or booster seats for a suggested $30 donation, which is not required.

Two classes are offered monthly in Fort Collins, with another in Loveland.

For Spanish-language registration, call The Family Center/La Familia at 970-221-1615. Other participants can register through UCHealth’s events and classes website.