Red Cross Urges Home Fire Prevention

Northern Colorado teams have responded to 48 home fires so far in 2026

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — With Fire Prevention Week running Oct. 4–10, the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado is encouraging residents to review escape plans, check smoke alarms, and take steps to reduce fire risk as colder weather approaches.

Red Cross disaster teams have responded to 48 home fires in Northern Colorado since the beginning of 2026, according to the organization. Cooking and home heating remain two of the leading causes of residential fires.

“Across the country, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters a year and most of these are home fires,” said Melissa Venable, executive director of the Red Cross of Northern Colorado. “These fires are devastating for the people involved. But there are steps everyone can take which will help not only help prevent a fire from starting but also help keep everyone safe should an emergency occur.”

Make an Escape Plan

The Red Cross warns that people may have less than two minutes to escape a burning home. Families should identify two exits from each room, establish an outdoor meeting place, and practice their escape plan twice a year.

Once outside, residents should remain outside and call 911 rather than returning for people, pets, or belongings.

Working smoke alarms are another critical layer of protection. The Red Cross recommends alarms on every level of a home and inside and outside sleeping areas. Alarms should be tested monthly, and units 10 years old or older should be replaced according to manufacturer instructions.

Prevent Kitchen and Heating Fires

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires nationally, according to the Red Cross. Residents should never leave cooking unattended and should keep flammable materials away from stovetops and ovens. Children should remain at least three feet from cooking areas.

Heating equipment also becomes a concern as temperatures drop. Space heaters should have at least three feet of clearance, sit on hard, nonflammable surfaces, and be plugged directly into wall outlets rather than extension cords. They should always be turned off when leaving a room or going to sleep.

Fireplaces should never be left unattended, and ovens or cooking ranges should not be used to heat a home.

The Red Cross cited National Fire Protection Association data showing that in 2024, a home fire occurred somewhere in the United States about every 23 seconds.

“During Fire Prevention Week, we here at the Red Cross urge everyone to develop their evacuation plans, check their smoke alarms, and help keep the members of their household safe,” Venable said.

More home fire prevention and preparedness information is available from the American Red Cross at redcross.org.