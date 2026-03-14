Colorado State University Volunteers Prepare For CSUnity

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual April service day pairs students with neighbors and nonprofits across Fort Collins

Colorado State University is calling on volunteers across Northern Colorado to take part in CSUnity, the university’s annual day of service supporting Fort Collins neighborhoods and nonprofits.

The long-running community event returns April 19, when students, residents, and local organizations will join forces to complete service projects throughout the city. Organizers expect around 1,500 volunteers to participate this year, assisting more than 200 older adult neighbors and partnering with more than 30 nonprofit organizations.

CSUnity has become one of CSU’s largest volunteer traditions, marking its 29th year in 2026. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and connects volunteers with residents and nonprofit groups needing help with seasonal tasks as Fort Collins prepares for spring.

Typical projects include gardening and landscaping, yard cleanup, trail and waterway maintenance, building upkeep, and organizing supplies for local nonprofits. Volunteers may also assist older residents with tasks such as clearing leaves, trimming plants, cleaning patios, or tidying outdoor spaces that might otherwise be difficult to manage alone.

Participants can register individually or form teams to volunteer together. Organizers say the event provides an opportunity for CSU students and Fort Collins residents to build meaningful connections while contributing to the well-being of the broader community.

“CSUnity is a vital bridge between CSU and greater Fort Collins,” said Rachel Kiemele, assistant director for co-curricular engagement at CSU’s Student Leadership, Involvement, and Community Engagement office. “It provides students and local neighbors the opportunity to form genuine connections while engaging in collective care for our community.”

Past participants say the event has a real impact on residents who may struggle with physically demanding yard or maintenance work. Some neighbors say the help allows them to remain safely in their homes longer, while others appreciate the chance to share stories and spend time with students.

Students say the experience can be equally meaningful, offering opportunities to meet longtime residents and learn more about the community they study in.

Volunteer registration is open now, with a deadline of March 30. Those interested can learn more and sign up through Colorado State University’s CSUnity registration page: https://engagement.colostate.edu/csunity.

The event coincides with National Volunteer Month in April and highlights the university’s ongoing partnership with the Fort Collins community.

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Source: Colorado State University