Earth Day Celebration Returns To Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event April 18 at Odell Brewing highlights sustainability and Poudre River stewardship

Fort Collins residents will gather on April 18 for a day of environmental education, community action, and celebration as the annual Earth Day event returns to a new venue and expands its partnerships.

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Hosted by the Sustainable Living Association, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Odell Brewing Company. Organizers say the collaboration with Odell Brewing and the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed expands opportunities for residents to learn about sustainable living while helping protect Northern Colorado’s natural resources.

The celebration is expected to bring together thousands of community members, local organizations, and businesses focused on climate awareness and environmental stewardship. One of the day’s featured activities will be the Poudre River Cleanup, coordinated with the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, inviting volunteers to help restore sections of the Cache la Poudre River.

“For 26 years, this Earth Day celebration has helped connect our community around sustainability,” said Kellie Falbo, executive director of the Sustainable Living Association. “With our new partnerships, we’re creating more ways for people to learn about protecting our watershed and take action for the health of our planet.”

Organizers say the event will feature live music from local bands, environmental and sustainability exhibitors, hands-on children’s activities, educational programming, and opportunities for residents to connect with regional nonprofits and climate leaders. Local food trucks and beverages will also be available throughout the day.

The Sustainable Living Association says the partnership with Odell Brewing Company and the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed highlights the strong connection between local businesses, community engagement, and protection of the region’s natural environment.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend the free public event.

Event details:

Earth Day Celebration

April 18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Odell Brewing Company, Fort Collins

Hosted by the Sustainable Living Association

More information about the event and the Poudre River Cleanup is available at the Sustainable Living Association website: https://sustainablelivingassociation.org.

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Attribution: Sustainable Living Association