Windsor Man Arrested in Explosive Parts Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency search in Windsor leads to felony charge involving suspected explosive device components

A Windsor man has been arrested following a multi-agency investigation involving local and federal law enforcement after authorities served a search warrant at a residence in town earlier this week.

The Windsor Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Foug, 28, of Windsor, on a felony charge related to possession of parts used to create an explosive or incendiary device.

According to police, investigators executed a search warrant on March 10 at a home in the 400 block of 14th Street in Windsor. The operation involved several agencies, including the Weld County Regional SWAT Team, the Greeley/Weld Regional Bomb Squad, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said evidence discovered during the search established probable cause to arrest Foug. He was taken into custody without incident on March 12.

Foug faces a charge under Colorado Revised Statutes 18-12-109 for possession of explosive or incendiary device parts, a Class 5 felony.

Officials say the investigation remains active, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Residents can learn more about the Windsor Police Department at https://windsorPD.com.

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Attribution: Windsor Police Department; Weld County Sheriff’s Office.