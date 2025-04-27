Erie Fifth Grader’s “Superpowers of Trees” Artwork Takes Top Prize in Colorado Arbor Day Contest

ERIE, Colo. – Northern Colorado shines as Claire Oliveri, a talented fifth-grade student from Erie Elementary School in Erie, has been named the first-place winner of the 2025 Colorado Arbor Day Poster Contest. Her creative artwork, centered on the theme “The Superpowers of Trees,” captivated judges in the statewide competition, which saw a record number of 41 submissions from young artists across Colorado.

Claire Oliveri. Erie Elementary. Erie. Ms. Travis

The Colorado Tree Coalition (https://www.coloradotrees.org/) announced the winners, celebrating the artistic talent and environmental awareness of students throughout the state. Oliveri’s winning poster eloquently illustrated the crucial roles trees play in our ecosystem and daily lives.

Other talented Colorado students recognized include Addie Durbin of Three Creeks K-8 in Arvada (second place) and Hudson Baker of Renaissance Elementary Magnet School in Castle Rock (third place). Demonstrating the breadth of talent across the state, honorable mentions were awarded to Anahia Heredia from Parkview Elementary in Lamar and Jacob Dey, a homeschool student from Castle Rock.

“Congratulations to all of our student artists!” said Amanda Westendorf, Arbor Day Poster Contest Coordinator and Arborist for The Park People (https://www.theparkpeople.org/). “We had a record number of submissions this year, and the judges were truly impressed by the creativity and thoughtfulness each poster showed. It’s inspiring to see the next generation so passionate about trees.”

Residents of Erie and the wider Northern Colorado region, along with others across the state, are invited to view all the imaginative poster entries at the Helen Fowler Library within the Denver Botanic Gardens (https://www.botanicgardens.org/) from April 16 through May 15. A special Awards Ceremony to honor these young environmental advocates will take place on Friday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. at the same location.

This annual contest, supported by organizations like the Colorado State Forest Service, highlights the importance of environmental education for young Coloradans, encouraging them to explore the vital benefits of trees, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and climate change mitigation.