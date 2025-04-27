Compassion in Action: How LPD Officers Touched Young Lives

(Message from Loveland Police Department Chief Tim Doran)

This April has been an incredibly busy month with leadership events, roundtable talks, citizen listening sessions, and the honoring of some incredibly important groups in our department: our 911 Dispatch/Communications Specialists and our Victims’ Services Advocates and Volunteers. They truly embody the sentiment of “coming not to be served, but to serve.” These teams work so powerfully alongside our sworn officers who instinctively know there is no greater love than putting their life on the line for their community.

One event stands out to me this month. It was the heartfelt efforts of two Patrol officers who helped some local teenagers with a successful “promposal.” If you haven’t seen it, scroll our Facebook timeline from Saturday, April 19th. When a community member needs help, they turn to the police!

What the picture doesn’t truly capture is the joy and happiness two teenagers felt at a very memorable time of their life – senior prom. It doesn’t tell of the families who were so appreciative and thankful. And it certainly doesn’t adequately illustrate the compassion and caring spirit that Officers Hurst and MacArthur display every day. Both are military veterans, amazing police officers, and are incredible ambassadors of the Loveland Police Department in our community. Officer MacArthur was a Blackhawk medivac pilot and Officer Hurst was a drone pilot, with over 2000 operational flight missions – both for the United States Army. These ladies, with all their experience, could have gone anywhere to work, but they chose LPD. We have a department filled with men and women of the same extraordinary character, which is something our community, and its leadership should be very proud of.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



As LPD stays the course towards our North Star of Excellence, we as a community should applaud this type of community policing. It is a quintessential example of our department vision: One Community, One Police Department, One Team!

#justicekindnesshumility