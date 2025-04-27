Platte River Advances Clean Energy Goals in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Platte River Power Authority (Platte River), the not-for-profit public power provider for Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland, announced significant strides in its commitment to a 100% noncarbon energy future. The utility’s Board of Directors unanimously accepted the 2024 Annual Report on Thursday, April 24, highlighting key milestones in their ongoing energy transition efforts for Northern Colorado.

Since the adoption of the Resource Diversification Policy in 2018, Platte River has been actively working towards a sustainable and environmentally responsible energy mix for its four owner communities and future generations. The 2024 report underscores the tangible progress made in this crucial transition.

“I am proud of the progress that we have made and the hard work of our dedicated employees and our board,” stated Jason Frisbie, General Manager and CEO of Platte River. “As we move toward 2030, we are adding over three million megawatt-hours of renewable energy onto our system, enough to provide most of the energy our four owner communities need.”

Platte River is focused on ensuring a reliable energy transition through strategic investments in innovative technologies. This includes building a virtual power plant in collaboration with its owner communities, expanding energy storage capabilities, and continuing to prioritize energy efficiency initiatives. The goal is to deliver increasingly noncarbon energy while maintaining financial sustainability for the region.

Key achievements outlined in the 2024 Annual Report include:

Board Approval for Integrated Resource Plan: This updated plan provides a clear pathway toward the utility's decarbonization goals for Northern Colorado.

New Renewable Energy Contracts: Platte River successfully negotiated contracts for additional wind and solar projects, further diversifying its energy sources.

Southwest Power Pool Coordination: Ongoing staff training, software implementation, and collaboration continue as Platte River prepares to enter the regional transmission organization, enhancing grid reliability and access to broader energy markets. Learn more about the Southwest Power Pool.

Infrastructure Investments: Platte River continued to invest in crucial transmission and substation infrastructure to effectively integrate new renewable resources and energy storage projects into its system.

Advancements in Reliability Technologies: Progress was made on aeroderivative turbines, battery storage projects (both wholesale and distribution), and collaborative efforts with owner communities to develop a virtual power plant to ensure system reliability.

CEO Jason Frisbie also provided an update on the Larimer County 1041 land use permit process for the construction of five new flexible and efficient aeroderivative turbines at the Rawhide Energy Station near Fort Collins. He expressed gratitude for the staff’s dedication and the board’s commitment, also acknowledging the significant support from stakeholders. Earlier in the week, the Larimer County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the permit, with some additional conditions that Platte River is committed to addressing collaboratively with the county. You can find more information about Larimer County government services.

“On behalf of Platte River’s Board of Directors, we are very pleased to continue making progress advancing the clean energy transition for Northern Colorado,” said Jeni Arndt, Platte River Board Chair and Mayor of Fort Collins.

The 2024 Annual Report is available for review on Platte River’s website at prpa.org/financial-information.