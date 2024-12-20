Fort Collins Book Fest 2025: Celebrating Indigenous Voices and Community Connection

Fort Collins, Colo. — The Fort Collins Book Fest, a beloved annual literary event, is set to return February 7-17, 2025, with the theme Open Pages Open Minds / Páginas Abiertas Mentes Abiertas. This year’s festival will spotlight renowned authors Deborah Jackson Taffa and Christine Day, both celebrated for their powerful storytelling and exploration of Indigenous culture, identity, and belonging.

Headlining Authors

Deborah Jackson Taffa , author of Whiskey Tender: A Memoir, will deliver the keynote presentation, An Evening with Deborah Jackson Taffa, on Saturday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the Fort Collins Marriott Hotel. Following her talk, attendees can purchase books and enjoy a signing session hosted by The Crowded Bookshelf, the festival’s official bookseller. Earlier in the day, Taffa will also lead a workshop titled The Possibilities of Nonfiction Writing. Taffa is a citizen of the Quechan (Yuma) Nation and Laguna Pueblo, as well as the director of the MFA Creative Writing program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. Her memoir, a 2024 National Book Award finalist, weaves tribal histories with her own experiences growing up on and off the reservation.

Christine Day, an award-winning author and citizen of the Upper Skagit Tribe, will engage young readers and their families with a book talk on Sunday, February 16, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Council Tree Library. Her latest middle-grade novel, We Still Belong, tells the heartfelt story of a young girl navigating challenges on Indigenous Peoples' Day, finding support in her community at an intertribal powwow. Day will also participate in exclusive events for the Native community in partnership with Colorado State University's Office of Indigenous and Native Affairs.

A Community Celebration

Now in its ninth year, the Fort Collins Book Fest offers free events that celebrate Northern Colorado’s literary culture. More than 20 local and regional authors and storytellers will participate in readings, workshops, and discussions across various locations in Fort Collins.

The festival’s broad support from organizations like the CSU Department of English, CSU Libraries, and Front Range Community College ensures accessibility for all participants. Deborah Jackson Taffa’s appearance is made possible through the Tour West grant from Creative West and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Plan Your Visit

Attendees can find the full schedule, registration details, and author lineup at FoCoBookFest.org. From debut authors to seasoned literary voices, the festival promises a week of inspiration, learning, and connection.

The Fort Collins Book Fest reflects the city’s rich literary and cultural heritage, engaging readers of all ages in meaningful conversations. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate stories that inspire and bring the community together.

For more information, contact:

Poudre River Public Library District

Visit PoudreLibraries.org | (970) 221-6740