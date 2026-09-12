Golden Clover Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $72,000 for WomenGive

Fifth annual Fort Collins event pushes five-year fundraising total past $225,000

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The fifth annual Hanrahan Golden Clover Golf Tournament raised $71,659 for WomenGive, helping single mothers in Larimer County pursue higher education while overcoming financial barriers.

John and Connie Hanrahan hosted the Aug. 31 tournament at the Fort Collins Country Club, where local business owners, community members and supporters gathered for a day of golf and fundraising.

WomenGive, a program of United Way of Larimer County, provides childcare scholarships, emergency financial assistance and direct cash assistance to single mothers pursuing higher education.

“WomenGive provides an important bridge for women who are working hard to build better lives but may be held back by the cost of childcare,” Connie Hanrahan said. “We’re proud that the Golden Clover Golf Tournament can help remove that barrier and create opportunities that can impact families for generations.”

The tournament raised $153,500 during its first four years. With this year’s contribution, the five-year fundraising total has reached $225,159.

“Every dollar raised through the Golden Clover Golf Tournament represents an investment in the future of local families,” John Hanrahan said. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has played in the tournament, sponsored the event and helped make it possible. Their support is making a difference for mothers and children in need in our community.”

The 2027 Hanrahan Golden Clover Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, June 14, 2027, at the Fort Collins Country Club.

Source: Hanrahan Golden Clover Golf Tournament / WomenGive, United Way of Larimer County