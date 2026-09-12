Wellington Nears Completion of Water Meter Upgrade

Townwide system expected to be fully operational in early 2027

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Wellington is nearing completion of a multi-year project to modernize its municipal water metering system, with the townwide Advanced Metering Infrastructure system expected to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2027.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure, or AMI, allows water usage information to be collected remotely instead of relying on traditional manual meter readings. The technology can provide more timely consumption information while helping utilities identify leaks, improve customer service and streamline operations.

About two-thirds of Wellington utility accounts were upgraded during earlier phases of the project. A grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board is helping the town convert the remaining customers to the new system.

“The completion of Advanced Metering Infrastructure installation is a huge step forward for our Town,” Wellington Mayor Rebekka Dailey said. “Not only will it allow our staff to provide better service to Municipal Utility customers, it will also provide those customers with more robust information so they can make more informed decisions about their water usage.”

Once installation is finished, all Wellington Municipal Utilities customers will use a single AMI platform. Town officials said the unified system should improve efficiency and data quality while giving customers consistent access to water-management services.

Benefits include earlier leak detection, expanded water-use information, more efficient meter reading and improved support for long-term utility operations.

Wellington also anticipates pursuing a customer-facing portal in the years following integration. The portal could allow residents to monitor water consumption more frequently than through the current monthly billing cycle.

“AMI is a win-win for Wellington,” Deputy Director of Public Works Meagan Smith said. “As a utility operator, it provides us with a single, community-wide metering platform that will help us increase efficiency and consistency.”

Contracted crews from DB Utilities are installing meters for customers who still use the older technology. Affected customers will receive advance notice before installation work begins.

Source: Town of Wellington