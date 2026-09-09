Loveland Road Closures Planned For Paving Work

First Street and South Railroad Avenue closures scheduled through Sept. 21

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Drivers in Loveland should prepare for temporary road closures and detours as the city repaves portions of First Street and South Railroad Avenue during September.

The work is part of Loveland’s Street Maintenance and Repair Program and is intended to improve road safety, drivability and pavement life.

A section of First Street will be closed Sept. 8-14, beginning near the pickleball courts opposite Rivers Edge Natural Area and extending east to Franklin Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be detoured using U.S. Highway 287 to Eisenhower Boulevard/U.S. Highway 34 or 14th Street Southwest, ending at Taft Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be routed from Taft Avenue to Eisenhower Boulevard/U.S. 34 or 14th Street Southwest, ending at U.S. 287.

A second closure is scheduled for Sept. 15-21 on South Railroad Avenue, which becomes South Roosevelt Avenue. The closure will extend from southeast Third Street to an area north of Fairgrounds Park.

Southbound traffic will be detoured using U.S. 287 to 14th Street Southwest. Northbound motorists will use 14th Street Southwest to U.S. 287 before returning to First Street.

Travelers should expect delays during daytime construction hours.

Construction schedules can change because of weather or other conditions. Updates are available through the City of Loveland’s Cone Zone website. Questions can be directed to Loveland Public Works at [email protected].

Source: City of Loveland