Wellington Election Results Show Early Leads In Mayor, Trustee Races

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Unofficial tallies from April 7 vote highlight likely leadership changes in growing Northern Colorado community

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Unofficial results from Wellington’s April 7 municipal election show a clear early lead in the mayoral race and tight competition among candidates for the town’s Board of Trustees, signaling potential shifts in leadership for one of Northern Colorado’s fastest-growing communities.

Community Message

According to the Town of Wellington Clerk’s Office, Rebekka Dailey received 894 votes in the mayoral race, followed by Christine Gaiter with 668 and Ed Cannon with 572.

In the race for three open trustee seats, Aaron Blackstone led with 1,086 votes, followed by Brian M. Mason with 1,048 and Kendra Barrett with 984. Sofia Moore received 947 votes, while Marc Roberson tallied 820.

A total of 2,194 ballots were received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, reflecting strong local participation in decisions that will shape Wellington’s growth, infrastructure, and community priorities over the next four years.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The results remain unofficial until certification. The Town Clerk is expected to release final, official results on April 17. Newly elected officials will be sworn in later this month and begin their four-year terms shortly thereafter.

Residents can view the full unofficial results on the Town of Wellington’s website: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/458/Elections

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Town of Wellington