Larimer County Tax Lien Sale Set for November 19 in Loveland

More than 2,100 properties have delinquent taxes totaling approximately $7.43 million as county prepares for annual auction

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County will hold its annual tax lien sale on Thursday, November 19, giving investors a chance to purchase liens on properties with unpaid property taxes.

The sale begins at 8 a.m. at the Thomas McKee 4-H Community Building at The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland. Bidder registration opens at 7:30 a.m.

According to Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey, 2,162 real property accounts have delinquent taxes this year, totaling approximately $7.43 million.

The annual sale allows the county to collect outstanding property taxes needed to fund local government services and meet the budgets of certified taxing authorities, including schools, fire districts, and other public agencies.

How the Tax Lien Sale Works

At the auction, investors bid on tax liens tied to properties with unpaid taxes. Successful bidders pay the delinquent tax amounts and may earn interest when property owners redeem their liens.

Purchasing a tax lien does not mean immediately acquiring ownership of the property. Instead, investors obtain a legal claim tied to the unpaid taxes, subject to Colorado’s tax lien laws and redemption procedures.

The process helps local taxing authorities recover revenue while providing property owners an opportunity to resolve their outstanding obligations.

Registration and Participation

Anyone planning to bid must complete a W-9 tax form during registration unless a form is already on file from a previous year.

The sale is open to eligible participants, with registration beginning 30 minutes before the auction.

Property owners with delinquent taxes are encouraged to contact the Treasurer’s Office to understand their payment options and the potential consequences of an unpaid tax lien.

Additional Information

The Larimer County Treasurer’s Office provides details about the sale, including participation requirements and tax lien information.

2026 Larimer County Annual Tax Lien Sale

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Registration: 7:30 a.m.

Auction: 8 a.m.

Location: Thomas McKee 4-H Community Building, The Ranch, Loveland

Phone: 970-498-7020

Official information: https://www.larimer.gov/treasurer/liens/sale