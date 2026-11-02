University of Denver to Auction Equestrian Equipment December 10

More than 50 saddles and a large collection of riding equipment will be available through an online government surplus auction.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Horse owners, riding instructors, equestrian organizations, and ranchers across Colorado can purchase used riding equipment as the University of Denver liquidates its equestrian program supplies.

The online auction, hosted through GovDeals, is scheduled to close December 10, 2026, and includes dozens of saddles, bridles, halters, and other equipment commonly used in riding programs.

According to the auction announcement, the equipment includes:

More than 50 saddles and saddle blankets

Approximately 30 breast collars

More than 50 girths and cinches

Approximately 40 bridles with bits and reins

More than 90 halters

Additional bits and hackamores

Riding helmets and boots

Feed pans, hay nets, and water buckets

The equipment is described as used but in good condition.

The collection could appeal to individual horse owners seeking affordable tack, established equestrian facilities looking to expand their equipment inventories, or organizations interested in launching riding programs.

With a substantial assortment of riding and stable supplies, the liquidation represents an opportunity to acquire equipment that might otherwise require purchases from multiple suppliers.

Interested buyers can review available auction listings and bidding information through the university’s GovDeals auction page.

Auction deadline: December 10, 2026

Auction website: https://www.govdeals.com/en/du