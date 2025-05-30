Loveland Reopens Final Paved Segment of 21-Mile Recreation Trail Loop

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Project completes major safety and accessibility improvements for walkers, bikers, and commuters along Big Barnes Ditch

LOVELAND, CO – The City of Loveland has officially reopened a key .7-mile section of its Recreation Trail from Wilson Avenue to Namaqua Avenue along the Big Barnes Ditch. The stretch—previously a soft-surface path—has been paved and outfitted with safety rails, offering a safer and more durable route for users. The trail reopened to the public on June 1, 2025.

With this upgrade, Loveland’s entire 21-mile Recreation Trail Loop is now fully paved, enhancing year-round accessibility for cyclists, runners, walkers, and multimodal commuters. The improvements address longstanding concerns about safety along the narrow corridor and support Loveland’s ongoing commitment to sustainable transportation and outdoor access.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Construction began in the fall of 2024 and was led by local firm Hoff Construction, which also built the original sections of the trail system in the 1990s. The $1.3 million project was funded through a federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation, alongside Loveland’s share of Colorado Lottery funds.

“This final connection is not just about paving a path—it’s about connecting neighborhoods, improving safety, and supporting health and wellness in our community,” said city officials. “We’re proud to provide an outdoor space that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy.”

For trail maps and information, visit lovgov.org/trails. Real-time trail status and closures are available at trails.colorado.gov.

ABOUT CITY OF LOVELAND PARKS & RECREATION:

Loveland’s Parks & Recreation Department enhances community health, conservation, and social equity through accessible programs, sites, and services. Learn more at lovgov.org/parksrecreation.

Information provided by the City of Loveland Parks & Recreation Department