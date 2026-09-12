New I-25 Mobility Hub Expands Northern Colorado Transit Connections

Bustang service at CO 7 interchange begins Sept. 13

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

THORNTON, Colo. — A new mobility hub at Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 7 is complete, expanding transit connections along the I-25 corridor between Northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation joined officials from Thornton, Broomfield and Adams County to mark completion of the facility, the fourth CDOT mobility hub operating along I-25 north of Denver.

Bustang service at the hub begins Sunday, Sept. 13. The location will connect passengers with Bustang’s North Line, RamsRoute and Bustang to Broncos, along with local transit serving Broomfield, Boulder and Brighton.

“We can see here how much this area of the state has grown over the years, and by connecting our Bustang system to the Highway 7 corridor, we can better serve these new and growing communities,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said.

The hub initially has parking for 156 vehicles and can be expanded to accommodate 312. Slip ramps alongside the main I-25 ramps allow buses to enter and leave the facility without traveling far from the interstate, reducing delays for Bustang passengers.

The project also includes a pedestrian bridge across I-25, bus shelters, bicycle storage, new traffic signals, emergency phones, additional sidewalks and a permanent water-quality pond.

Three other CDOT mobility hubs are already operating farther north along I-25 at Firestone-Longmont, Berthoud and Centerra-Loveland. Together, the facilities are intended to give travelers more opportunities to park and transfer to regional transit.

“Our current mobility hubs, the one we’re opening here today, and the ones we’re going to construct in the next several years, will play a critical role in shaping our transportation future,” Colorado Transportation Commissioner Carl Castillo said.

CDOT plans to open another I-25 mobility hub in Lone Tree this fall. Additional facilities are planned in Monument, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Idaho Springs, Grand Junction and Fairplay.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation