Loveland Shooting Suspect Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Family member hospitalized after Thursday shooting near Page Place

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of shooting and injuring a family member near Loveland Thursday afternoon has been arrested on attempted murder and assault charges, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Loveland Police Department officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to a report of a shooting in progress at a home in the 4200 block of Page Place, in unincorporated Larimer County near Loveland.

Authorities located the injured victim and identified the suspect as Ralph Vaughan, 80. Vaughan was taken into custody without further incident, according to LCSO.

The victim, an adult relative of Vaughan, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Vaughan was also taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical issue. After being released Sept. 11, he was booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder with deliberation and intent involving a firearm, first-degree assault involving a family member and firearm, and reckless endangerment.

The attempted murder charge is a Class 2 felony, while the assault charge is a Class 3 felony. Reckless endangerment is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Larimer County Court set Vaughan’s bond at $500,000 cash-only.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Thompson Valley EMS also assisted during the response.

The charges are allegations. Vaughan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office