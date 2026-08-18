Palisade Peaches Named Colorado’s Most Nostalgic Summer Food

Survey finds seasonal favorites connect Coloradans with home, family and summer memories

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

For Coloradans, few flavors say summer quite like a ripe Palisade peach.

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A new national survey found Palisade peaches ranked as the summer food that most “feels like home” to Colorado residents, finishing ahead of Rocky Mountain trout and fresh-roasted Pueblo green chile.

The survey of 3,011 respondents was commissioned by A Mission for Michael and conducted by Cherry Data Signals. Researchers examined regional summer foods associated with comfort, nostalgia, and a sense of connection to home.

Colorado’s top choice is a familiar one across Northern Colorado each summer. Palisade peaches arrive during a relatively short harvest season and are found at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, grocery stores and community festivals. Grown on Colorado’s Western Slope, the fruit is eaten fresh and used in everything from cobblers and pies to preserves and ice cream.

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That limited season may be part of the appeal. For many residents, the arrival of Palisade peaches has become an annual marker of late summer.

Rocky Mountain trout ranked second in Colorado. The survey associated trout with memories of mountain lakes and rivers, fishing trips, family cabins, and meals prepared after days spent outdoors.

Fresh-roasted Pueblo green chile came in third. The smell of roasting chiles is another unmistakable Colorado late-summer tradition, with the peppers appearing in burgers, eggs, stews and family recipes while many residents buy extra batches to freeze for the colder months.

Food and a Sense of Home

The survey suggests those connections extend well beyond simple food preferences.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said eating a familiar summer dish improves their mood, while 70% said they crave foods associated with their home state when they are away.

When asked about the strongest feeling associated with a favorite summer comfort food, 26% selected happiness and enjoyment. Another 22% chose a sense of home, while 20% associated the food with childhood nostalgia. Family connection, comfort, summer excitement, and state pride also appeared among the responses.

Food traditions can also follow people long after they leave home. According to the survey, 68% of respondents had tried to recreate a summer dish because they missed home or someone close to them, while 57% said their family had a summer recipe passed down through generations.

More than half said they would travel at least 11 miles for a summer dish that reminded them of home.

“Food has a remarkable ability to connect people with a particular place, person or period in their lives,” said Anand Meta, LMFT, executive director at A Mission for Michael. “These findings show that a familiar summer dish can offer much more than enjoyment in the moment. It can restore a sense of belonging, preserve family traditions, and provide a small but meaningful source of comfort when somebody is far from home.”

Other regional favorites identified in the survey included peach cobbler in Georgia, crawfish boils in Louisiana, burnt ends in Missouri, pulled pork barbecue in Tennessee and maple creemees in Vermont.

In Colorado, however, the survey suggests that one of summer’s simplest pleasures — a juicy Palisade peach — still has the strongest taste of home.

Source: A Mission for Michael / Cherry Data Signals

Taste More of Northern Colorado From Palisade peaches and farmers markets to festivals and locally grown food, North Forty News covers the flavors and traditions that make Colorado feel like home. Support Local Coverage