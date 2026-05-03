Wellington Food Pantry Build Nears Goal

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community “Buy a Brick” campaign aims to finish new services center this year

WELLINGTON — A long-awaited community project in Wellington is entering its final stretch, as local organizers push to complete a new Community Services Center and Food Pantry that will expand access to food for families across Northern Colorado.

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The planned brick-and-mortar facility will provide a permanent home for the Wellington Community Services Center Food Pantry, allowing for extended hours and a wider selection of food. Organizers say the new building will help meet growing demand and better serve some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

Path of Bricks, supported by donations ((Photo courtesy Wellington Community Service Center))

To help close the remaining funding gap, the organization has launched a “Buy a Brick” campaign, inviting community members to directly support construction while leaving a lasting mark on the project. Supporters can purchase engraved bricks that will become part of the center’s courtyard, honoring families, businesses, or loved ones.

Each brick costs $150 and can include up to three lines of personalized engraving. Proceeds go directly toward completing the facility, which leaders hope to open later this year if fundraising goals are met.

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The effort has drawn local support, including a donation of bricks from Dan McGuire’s family, which has helped reduce costs and accelerate progress.

More information about the campaign and how to participate is available at Wellington Community Services Center or by visiting Buy a Brick Campaign at https://wellingtoncsc.org/buy-a-brick/.

As the project nears completion, organizers say that community involvement now will help ensure the center opens on time—and continues to serve Wellington families for years to come.

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Attribution: Information provided by Wellington Community Services Center

Buy a brick campaign (Flyer courtesy Wellington Community Service Center)