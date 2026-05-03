Larimer County Warns of Rising Scam Activity

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local “Scambusters” report highlights common fraud tactics targeting residents this spring

Larimer County residents are being urged to stay alert as a wide range of scams continue circulating across Northern Colorado, from fake computer virus alerts to romance scams and fraudulent phone calls.

Community Message

According to the latest “Scambusters” newsletter from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are adapting quickly—often using emotional pressure, urgency, or impersonation to trick victims into handing over money or personal information.

Officials say computer scams remain active, with pop-up messages claiming a device is infected and urging users to call for help. In reality, scammers use remote access tools to steal personal data. Social media scams are also on the rise, including fraudulent pet sales and fake rental listings that request deposits before the property is ever seen.

Phone-based fraud continues to target residents through impersonation tactics. Scammers may pose as law enforcement officers, Internal Revenue Service agents, or even jail staff, claiming a loved one needs money or that a warrant has been issued. Authorities emphasize that legitimate agencies will never request payment over the phone.

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Email and text scams are also evolving. One example cited in the report includes extortion emails from groups claiming to have hacked personal devices, demanding cryptocurrency payments. Other scams involve fake billing notices, toll violations, or offers of unclaimed property, all designed to harvest personal information.

Officials say the common thread in many scams is the use of untraceable payment methods such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. Residents are encouraged to pause, verify, and avoid responding to unsolicited requests.

To help protect themselves, community members should avoid clicking unknown links, never share personal or financial information with unverified contacts, and independently verify any suspicious claims. Reporting scams quickly can also improve the chances of investigation and prevention.

More information and resources are available through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at:

https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

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Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Scambusters Newsletter