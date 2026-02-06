Wellington Food Pantry Expands Hours, Moves Location

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Eyestone Elementary site allows weekly service and increased access for local families

The Wellington Food Pantry will relocate to a new site and expand its hours beginning Tuesday, February 3, a move aimed at meeting growing food needs across the Wellington area.

The pantry is moving from River of Life Church to Eyestone Elementary South, operating out of a blue metal building on the southwest corner of the campus at 4000 West Wilson Avenue. Public access to the pantry will be from Grant Street.

The new location allows the pantry to operate three days a week, marking a significant expansion in service. Beginning in February, food distribution hours will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Families and individuals may receive food once per week.

With the opening of the Eyestone Elementary site, Saturday distribution at Wellington Middle High School will be discontinued.

The expanded hours reflect rising demand in the community. According to Grace Village Board Chairman Mark Gabbert, the pantry has grown from serving a dozen families 15 years ago to an average of 100 families each distribution day. With the new schedule, organizers anticipate that participation could triple.

“This move allows us to grow and better serve our neighbors,” Gabbert said. “Our mission is to provide uplifting, life-enhancing resources that support the most vulnerable members of the Wellington community.”

The Eyestone location also serves as a transitional step while Grace Village works toward a permanent Community Services Center and Food Pantry facility. The organization recently purchased property in Wellington and is in the midst of a capital campaign to remodel the site, with construction expected to begin this spring and completion targeted for fall 2026. The future facility is expected to support expanded hours and a broader range of food options.

Visitors are asked to follow parking guidelines at the new site. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, clients should not arrive before 3:00 p.m., as school dismissal limits parking availability. Parking will be located in the lot east of the circle drive, with only vehicles displaying handicap permits allowed in the circle drive itself.

Additional details about the Wellington Community Services Center and Food Pantry are available at https://www.wellingtoncsc.org.

Attribution: Information provided by Grace Village and the Wellington Food Pantry.