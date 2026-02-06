Heating Help Available for Northern Colorado Households

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State and local partners urge eligible residents to apply for LEAP before April 30

As winter energy costs continue to rise, Northern Colorado residents may qualify for help paying heating bills through Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program, known as LEAP. The program provides one-time financial assistance to eligible households, helping families stay warm while easing pressure on other essential expenses such as food, rent, and medication.

State officials report that energy costs this winter are increasing at more than three times the rate of inflation, and recent data show that 35 percent of Colorado households reduced spending on basic necessities at least once in the past year to cover an energy bill. Since the start of the season, more than 57,000 Coloradans have received heating assistance of $200 to $1,000 through LEAP.

LEAP payments are made directly to a household’s utility company on the applicant’s behalf. In addition to bill assistance, some households may qualify for furnace repair or replacement during heating emergencies, as well as weatherization services following a home energy audit.

Local partners, including United Way of Weld County, are helping residents understand eligibility requirements and navigate the application process. LEAP is available to individuals and families who pay home heating costs directly to a utility provider or as part of their rent and have at least one United States citizen or permanent legal resident living in the household. Eligibility is based on income, with households qualifying if they earn up to 60 percent of the state median income. For a family of four, that equals an annual household income below $83,256.

Applications for LEAP are accepted through April 30. Residents can apply online through the state’s Colorado PEAK system at https://cdhs.colorado.com/leap. Applications can also be requested by calling the HEAT HELP line at 1-866-432-8435 or by visiting a local county Department of Human Services office. In Weld County, residents can also find application guidance and document checklists through United Way of Weld County’s LEAP resource page at https://www.unitedway-weld.org/leap/.

