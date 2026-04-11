Investigators Seek Information In Fort Collins Grass Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drone video captures fast-moving flames and rapid firefighter response near homes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Newly released drone video shows the intensity and speed of a grass fire that moved toward homes in north Fort Collins, as investigators continue asking the public for help determining what caused the blaze.

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According to Poudre Fire Authority, the fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, in the 400 block of West Willox Lane. Callers described flames reaching 3 to 6 feet high and spreading rapidly, with smoke visible for miles.

The drone footage, captured during the response, shows firefighters working from multiple directions as flames pushed across dry grass under shifting wind conditions. Crews can be seen deploying brush trucks and hand tools while coordinating efforts to stop the fire’s forward spread and protect nearby homes.

This update builds on earlier reporting that crews contained the fire at approximately 2.5 acres with no injuries or structural damage.

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Responders faced early access challenges, including a nearby bridge that could not support heavy fire apparatus, forcing crews to reroute and approach from alternate directions along Willox Lane and Blue Street.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was moving north and east, prompting a brief escalation due to the threat to structures. Crews divided operations between wildland suppression and structure protection, while the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and potential evacuation readiness.

Firefighters knocked down active flames within about 30 minutes, preventing damage to nearby homes before transitioning to mop-up operations.

Investigators say the cause of the fire remains undetermined and are asking anyone with information to contact them at [email protected].

The footage serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fires can spread across Northern Colorado’s dry landscape—and how critical a fast, coordinated response can be.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps you connected to what’s unfolding across Northern Colorado—clear, steady, and close to home.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.