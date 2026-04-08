Colorado Health Investments Expand Community Funding

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New report shows $133 million in investments unlocking broader impact statewide

A new report from the Colorado Health Foundation highlights how more than $133 million in investments since 2017 has helped generate over $735 million in additional funding for housing, health care, and economic opportunity across Colorado.

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For communities in Northern Colorado, where housing affordability and access to care remain ongoing challenges, the findings point to a growing funding model that extends beyond traditional grants—leveraging public and private dollars to expand local impact.

According to the report, the Foundation has worked with 53 partners statewide to support projects that address systemic health inequities. The strategy focuses on aligning investments with policy advocacy and community engagement, rather than treating funding as a standalone tool.

“Impact investing allows us to confront the systems that drive health inequity by investing in community-rooted solutions,” said Dr. Ben Bynum, senior director of impact investing at the foundation.

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The report outlines several key takeaways, including the importance of flexible funding for rural and underserved communities—an approach that could be especially relevant in Northern Colorado, where smaller communities often face barriers to traditional financing. By providing patient capital and prioritizing local leadership, these investments aim to support long-term stability in areas such as affordable housing and access to primary care.

One example highlighted is a large-scale affordable housing development in Denver, while another focuses on resident ownership of manufactured housing communities in southwestern Colorado. Together, these efforts demonstrate how coordinated funding can strengthen community stability and expand economic opportunity.

Foundation leaders say the work is intended to serve as a model for other organizations nationwide, showing how targeted investments can drive broader systems change while supporting local needs.

Readers can explore the full report and additional details at Colorado Health Foundation’s website: https://coloradohealth.org.

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Attribution: Colorado Health Foundation