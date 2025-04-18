Egg-citing Easter Celebrations: Northern Colorado’s Top 25 Events for 2025

Your guide to egg hunts, brunches, and community fun

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Spring is in full bloom and Easter weekend is shaping up to be one of Northern Colorado’s most festive in recent years. From Fort Collins to Estes Park, family-friendly egg hunts, and elegant brunches are popping up across the region. We’ve rounded up the top 25 events — organized by city — so you can hop straight into the fun.

Fort Collins

  1. The Great Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
    March 21 – April 19 | Fort Collins Marketplace
    Event Details
  2. Easter Brunch at Sonny Lubicks – Fort Collins
    April 20 | 115 S College Ave
    Event Details
  3. Easter Brunch at Cafe Vino
    April 20 | 1200 S College Ave
    Event Details
  4. Easter Eggstravaganza at LifePointe Church
    April 19 | 900 E Prospect Rd
    Event Details
  5. Citylight Church Easter Egg Hunt
    April 19 | 1730 S College Ave
    Event Details
  6. Egg-cellent Hunt at Ripple Effect Martial Arts
    April 19 | 2020 S College Ave
    Event Details
  7. FoCoMX (Fort Collins Music Experiment)
    April 18–19 | Downtown Fort Collins
    Event Details
  8. Easter Services at Redeemer Lutheran Church
    April 20 | Sunrise Service (6:00 am) + Multiple services
    Event Details
  9. Timberline Church Easter Services
    April 20 | Sunrise (6:30 am) + morning services
    Event Details
  10. Easter Brunch at The Moot House
    April 20 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    Event Details
  11. Brunch at Austin’s American Grill
    April 20 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    Event Details
  12. Easter Brunch at Hilton Garden Inn
    April 20 | Reservations required
    Event Details
  13. Easter Brunch at The Melting Pot
    April 20 | Downtown Fort Collins
    Event Details
  14. Easter Brunch at Ginger & Baker
    April 20 | The Cache & The Cafe
    Event Details

Loveland

  1. Easter Keg Hunt – Loveland
    April 19 | Downtown Loveland
    Event Details
  2. Easter Fest at Loveland Nazarene Church
    April 19 | 1020 S Lincoln Ave
    Event Details
  3. Breakfast with the Bunny at Centerra
    April 19 | The Promenade Shops
    Event Details
  4. Crooked Beech Brewing Egg Hunt
    April 19 | Noon
    Event Details
  5. Brunch at desk chair workspace
    April 20 | 201 E 4th St
    Event Details
  6. Brunch at Door 222 Food & Drink
    April 20 | Downtown Loveland
    Event Details
  7. Brunch at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch
    April 20 | West Loveland | SOLD OUT
    Event Details

Windsor

  1. Easter Eggstravaganza at Windsor Rec Center
    April 18 | 10:00 AM – Noon
    Event Details

Greeley

  1. Westview Church Easter Egg Hunt
    April 19 | 4151 W 20th St
    Event Details

Johnstown

  1. Johnstown UMC Easter Carnival & Egg Hunt
    April 19 | 108 King Ave
    Event Details

Estes Park

  1. Easter Brunch at The Post
    April 20 | Downtown Estes Park
    Event Details

