Egg-citing Easter Celebrations: Northern Colorado’s Top 25 Events for 2025

Your guide to egg hunts, brunches, and community fun
by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com
Spring is in full bloom and Easter weekend is shaping up to be one of Northern Colorado’s most festive in recent years. From Fort Collins to Estes Park, family-friendly egg hunts, and elegant brunches are popping up across the region. We’ve rounded up the top 25 events — organized by city — so you can hop straight into the fun.
Fort Collins
- The Great Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
March 21 – April 19 | Fort Collins Marketplace
Event Details
- Easter Brunch at Sonny Lubicks – Fort Collins
April 20 | 115 S College Ave
Event Details
- Easter Brunch at Cafe Vino
April 20 | 1200 S College Ave
Event Details
- Easter Eggstravaganza at LifePointe Church
April 19 | 900 E Prospect Rd
Event Details
- Citylight Church Easter Egg Hunt
April 19 | 1730 S College Ave
Event Details
- Egg-cellent Hunt at Ripple Effect Martial Arts
April 19 | 2020 S College Ave
Event Details
- FoCoMX (Fort Collins Music Experiment)
April 18–19 | Downtown Fort Collins
Event Details
- Easter Services at Redeemer Lutheran Church
April 20 | Sunrise Service (6:00 am) + Multiple services
Event Details
- Timberline Church Easter Services
April 20 | Sunrise (6:30 am) + morning services
Event Details
- Easter Brunch at The Moot House
April 20 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Event Details
- Brunch at Austin’s American Grill
April 20 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Event Details
- Easter Brunch at Hilton Garden Inn
April 20 | Reservations required
Event Details
- Easter Brunch at The Melting Pot
April 20 | Downtown Fort Collins
Event Details
- Easter Brunch at Ginger & Baker
April 20 | The Cache & The Cafe
Event Details
Loveland
- Easter Keg Hunt – Loveland
April 19 | Downtown Loveland
Event Details
- Easter Fest at Loveland Nazarene Church
April 19 | 1020 S Lincoln Ave
Event Details
- Breakfast with the Bunny at Centerra
April 19 | The Promenade Shops
Event Details
- Crooked Beech Brewing Egg Hunt
April 19 | Noon
Event Details
- Brunch at desk chair workspace
April 20 | 201 E 4th St
Event Details
- Brunch at Door 222 Food & Drink
April 20 | Downtown Loveland
Event Details
- Brunch at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch
April 20 | West Loveland | SOLD OUT
Event Details
Windsor
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Windsor Rec Center
April 18 | 10:00 AM – Noon
Event Details
Greeley
- Westview Church Easter Egg Hunt
April 19 | 4151 W 20th St
Event Details
Johnstown
- Johnstown UMC Easter Carnival & Egg Hunt
April 19 | 108 King Ave
Event Details
Estes Park
- Easter Brunch at The Post
April 20 | Downtown Estes Park
Event Details
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment