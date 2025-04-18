Vehicle Crashes Into Sanborn Lake in Greeley; DUI Suspected

Around 11:30 a.m. today, a vehicle veered off course and plunged into Sanborn Lake—also known as the Greeley West Lake Reservoir. Miraculously, the driver and four passengers were able to safely escape the submerged vehicle without assistance.

Greeley Police responded swiftly to the scene alongside the Greeley Fire Department, which deployed its Dive Team to assist in retrieving the vehicle from the water.

Vehicle in Sanborn Lake—also known as the Greeley West Lake Reservoir (Photo by Greeley Police Department)

The driver, who is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, was arrested at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

This incident remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.

Sanborn Lake is located in west Greeley near 59th Avenue and 20th Street and is frequently visited by residents for walking, fishing, and birdwatching. The area is expected to remain open, although passersby are urged to use caution while crews complete their work.

