The GrooveTime Sitters Kick Off 2026 at Salt Road Brewing

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A high-energy night of good-time rock and roll opens the new year as The GrooveTime Sitters return to a favorite Fort Collins stage.

An upbeat, early-evening live music show featuring a mix of rock, blues, folk, country, and originals.

The GrooveTime Sitters Live takes place Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Salt Road Brewing, located at 312 Old Firehouse Alley in downtown Fort Collins.

The Denver-based band returns to Salt Road Brewing after a standout FoCoMX performance, calling the venue a perfect fit for an early start, intimate setting, and lively crowd. Known for blending rock, blues, folk, and country with original songs, The GrooveTime Sitters focus on feel-good grooves that keep audiences smiling and moving.

Formed in 2013, the five-piece group features drums, bass, saxophone and flute, electric and acoustic guitars, layered vocals, and occasional trumpet and harmonica. Over the years, the band has become a familiar presence across Colorado’s live music scene, from clubs and private events to festivals, while continuing to record and release original music available on major streaming platforms.

