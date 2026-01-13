Arson, Vehicle Theft Arrest Near Timnath

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Early-morning car theft ends with arson, land damage, and multi-agency response in eastern Larimer County

Timnath, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested early Monday after authorities say he stole a vehicle in Fort Collins, drove it to a field near Timnath, set it on fire, and damaged nearby agricultural land before attempting to flee.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 call came in just after 4:30 a.m. on January 12 reporting a vehicle theft from the 400 block of Centro Way. The victim told dispatchers his 2019 Kia Soul had been taken while he was inside a nearby business and provided real-time location updates from a cellphone left inside the vehicle.

At about 5:20 a.m., deputies located the car in a field east of Timnath Reservoir and north of Weld County Road 78. The vehicle and a nearby tree were fully engulfed in flames. Deputies reported the suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood before they could make contact.

Using drone technology, deputies searched the area and located the suspect emerging from a swampy area. He attempted to enter a law enforcement vehicle but was unsuccessful and was taken into custody without injury. Authorities identified the suspect as Jared Rosier, 35, of Denver.

Rosier was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree arson, felony criminal mischief, felony trespass on agricultural land, obstructing a peace officer, and providing false identifying information. He was issued a $5,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

“This outcome is a direct result of well-coordinated teamwork and technology,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer, who leads the Operations Division. “I hope this sends a strong message to anyone thinking about stealing cars or damaging land in Larimer County.”

The Sheriff’s Office credited assistance from Fort Collins Police Services, Timnath Police Department, CSU Police, Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue, and the Weld County Emergency Communications Center.

The charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office