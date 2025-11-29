Wellington Lights Kicks Off Holiday Season Today

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown festivities highlight local businesses and family-friendly activities

WELLINGTON, Colo. – The 2025 Wellington Lights celebration begins this afternoon, bringing residents and visitors together for a community-wide kickoff to the holiday season. The event supports Downtown Wellington’s small businesses while offering free, family-friendly activities for all ages.

Families can enjoy a free petting zoo hosted by Leap of Faith Homestead Petting Zoo from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by free carriage rides from Mountain Shadow Carriages from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony takes place at 5 p.m., illuminating the heart of Wellington with festive lights and holiday cheer.

The celebration takes place steps away from local shops and restaurants, giving the community a chance to support small businesses during Small Business Saturday. More information is available at the Town of Wellington’s website: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/645/Wellington-Lights.

