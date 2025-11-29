Fatal Police Shooting in Greeley Prompts Investigation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators review traffic stop shooting at North Colorado Medical Center; public asked to share any information

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, near North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley. The incident underscores ongoing regional conversations about public safety, policing, and community trust in Weld County and across Northern Colorado.

According to the CIRT team, a Greeley police officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of 21st Avenue and 16th Street. An adult female driver and an adult male passenger occupied the vehicle. The officer knew the male passenger had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say the driver exited the vehicle while the male passenger remained inside. When the officer approached and informed the passenger of the warrant, the officer ordered him out of the vehicle. The passenger allegedly did not comply and reached toward a bag on his lap.

Officials report that the officer continued to give commands, but the man did not comply. The officer then fired his gun, striking the male passenger. Life-saving measures were attempted, and the man was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after the next of kin have been notified.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation, which is standard protocol for officer-involved incidents in the region. The team’s work is intended to provide an independent review of what happened and support public transparency for residents in Greeley and surrounding communities.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff’s Office lead Detective Albert Castillo at 970-400-5806 or by email at [email protected].

North Forty News will continue to follow this developing story and share updates as investigators release additional information.

Source: 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team