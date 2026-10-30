Driver Arrested After Deputy Clocks Dodge Challenger at 120 MPH in Weld County

A 30-year-old driver faces suspected DUI, reckless driving, and speeding charges following a late-night traffic stop on Highway 392.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Weld County sheriff’s deputy arrested a 30-year-old driver Wednesday night after allegedly clocking his Dodge Challenger traveling 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on Highway 392.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was stationary along Highway 392 at approximately 11 p.m. October 28, when he spotted a westbound Dodge Challenger traveling at what appeared to be more than 100 mph.

Radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 120 mph, 65 mph over the posted speed limit.

The deputy caught up with the Challenger and initiated a traffic stop near Weld County Road 23 and Weld County Road 70.

The deputy identified the driver as Justin Kindsfather, 30. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs that led him to suspect impairment and began a driving-under-the-influence investigation.

Following the investigation, the deputy established probable cause to arrest Kindsfather on suspicion of three offenses:

Speeding 40 mph or more over the posted limit

DUI per se

Reckless driving

DUI per se is a Colorado offense involving driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher. The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose Kindsfather’s specific test results in its announcement.

The arrest highlights the dangers of excessive speeding on Northern Colorado roadways. At 120 mph, a vehicle travels approximately 176 feet every second, significantly reducing the time available to react to unexpected hazards.

The Sheriff’s Office did not report any injuries or collisions associated with the incident.

All charges are allegations. Kindsfather is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office, October 29, 2026.