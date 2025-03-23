8-Month Manhunt Ends in Greeley: Spokane Murder Suspect Arrested in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — After an extensive 8-month manhunt, a 19-year-old man accused of killing a teenage girl in Spokane, Washington has been arrested in Greeley. Local law enforcement worked alongside federal and Washington state authorities to bring the suspect into custody.

On March 18, 2025, officers with the Greeley Police Department and the FBI arrested Cougar L. Devereaux Jr., who was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Spokane Police Department. The warrant stemmed from a July 7, 2024, shooting in the 1300 block of West Courtland Avenue in North Central Spokane.

When Spokane Police responded to that early morning call of a possible drive-by shooting, they found a teenage female with a gunshot wound. Tragically, she died at the scene. The case was immediately handed over to detectives with Spokane’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU), who quickly identified Devereaux as the primary suspect.

“The arrest was an effort spanning eight months and involving multiple law enforcement agencies that helped locate a dangerous fugitive,” said a statement from the Spokane Police Department.

Multiple specialized units contributed to the investigation, including:

Special Investigations Unit (SIU)

Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU)

Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU)

After learning Devereaux had fled Washington, investigators used advanced methods and collaboration with agencies nationwide. Recent actionable intelligence pointed to Greeley, Colorado, as his location.

Local officers acted swiftly, coordinating with the FBI and Spokane Police to locate and arrest Devereaux. He is now in custody, awaiting an extradition hearing to return to Washington state.

Public Help Still Needed

Although an arrest has been made, Spokane Police are still encouraging anyone with information about the July 7 shooting or related video footage to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

For ongoing coverage of public safety updates across Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.