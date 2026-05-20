Berthoud Fire Lieutenant Seriously Injured in Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community rallies around longtime firefighter and teacher after head-on collision on way to work

A longtime member of the Berthoud Fire Protection District is recovering after suffering critical injuries in a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver in an HOV lane.

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Lieutenant Ken Bradley, described by colleagues as a dedicated teacher and leader within the fire service community, was driving to work Sunday when the collision occurred. Bradley sustained multiple serious injuries, including fractures in both legs and his left arm, a dislocated shoulder, broken ribs, a pneumothorax, a concussion, and a significant leg laceration.

According to the district, Bradley has already undergone several surgeries and is expected to face additional procedures and a lengthy recovery process in the weeks ahead.

Bradley and his wife, Carol, have three children and are well known for supporting others in their community. Since the crash, family members have been traveling daily from Colorado Springs to Denver to remain by his side during treatment and recovery.

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An online fundraiser has been established to help the family manage mounting medical bills, travel costs, and day-to-day support needs while Bradley heals. Community members who wish to help can contribute to the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser.

The Berthoud Fire Protection District said the outpouring of support has already been deeply meaningful for the family as they begin what is expected to be a long recovery journey.

Each morning across Northern Colorado, local stories like this reflect the people quietly serving their communities every day. The Daily Update keeps that connection steady, one calm and reliable morning at a time.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Berthoud Fire Protection District.