Chainsaw Safety Training As Fire Season Begins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Hands-on Fort Collins workshop offers practical training for residents, landowners, and professionals

A hands-on chainsaw safety and maintenance workshop is coming to Fort Collins on April 14, offering Northern Colorado residents a timely opportunity to build skills as fire season begins.

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Hosted as a pre-conference session for the Colorado Wildland Fire Conference, the one-day course will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Collins Marriott. The training is open to both beginners and experienced users, with a focus on safe operation, proper maintenance, and hazard awareness.

Participants will learn key safety principles, including how to reduce risk when operating a chainsaw, how to select and use proper protective equipment, and how to understand the functions of common chainsaw features. The course also includes hands-on instruction covering starting techniques, situational awareness, and routine maintenance such as chain care, fueling, and troubleshooting.

The workshop is especially relevant for Northern Colorado landowners and residents managing trees and vegetation in fire-prone areas, where proper use of equipment can help reduce wildfire risk and improve personal safety.

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The course is limited to 40 participants and costs $35, which includes lunch. Registration is available online at Fire Adapted Colorado’s website: https://www.fireadaptedco.org

The training is supported by STIHL and led by experienced instructors with backgrounds in equipment service, technical training, and field operations across Colorado.

As warmer, drier conditions return to the region, opportunities like this help equip residents with the knowledge needed to safely manage their properties and contribute to community wildfire preparedness.

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Attribution: Fire Adapted Colorado