CIRT Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in North Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO – March 3, 2025 – The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in north Fort Collins.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the incident began around 2:45 a.m. on March 3, when a deputy conducted a traffic stop near Prospect Road and Riverside Avenue. After briefly speaking with the deputy, the female driver exited the vehicle as instructed. However, the male passenger moved into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, prompting a pursuit by law enforcement.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash

Deputies pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens activated as the suspect led them several miles through north Fort Collins. The chase ended in the 2600 block of Terry Lake Road/Highway 1, where the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

Suspect Attempts to Escape in Patrol Car

After the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle armed with a knife and approached deputies. He then entered an unoccupied patrol vehicle and began driving erratically around deputies on foot.

In response to the threat, a deputy fired their service weapon, striking the suspect. Deputies then moved in, removed the suspect from the vehicle, and immediately began administering first aid. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation Underway

The Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation into the incident as part of the CIRT protocol. Any further updates regarding the case will be released by that agency.

For more updates on this and other Northern Colorado news, visit North Forty News.