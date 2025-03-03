Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Authorities Seek Suspect on Felony Charges

LARIMER COUNTY, CO – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Marissa Rose Hurley, who may also be known as Rose Hurley Marissa. Authorities are urging the public to assist in locating her.

If you have any information about Hurley’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Providing information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward. Community cooperation plays a crucial role in public safety, and law enforcement appreciates any assistance in ensuring justice.

