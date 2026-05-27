Sundance Expands Colorado Summer Events

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Film festival partnerships and public events will bring screenings, music, and community appearances across Colorado ahead of Sundance’s move to Boulder in 2027.

The Sundance Film Festival is expanding its Colorado presence this summer with a series of public screenings, music events, and community festival appearances ahead of its official move to Boulder in January 2027.

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Festival organizers announced a statewide slate of partnerships and public programming to introduce Colorado audiences to Sundance’s culture of independent storytelling and to build ties with local arts and cultural organizations.

Among the highlighted events is a May 29 screening of BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions at the MCA Holiday Theater in Denver, featuring filmmaker Kahlil Joseph, artist and technologist Julian Bleecker, and artist Rick Griffith. The event includes a social hour, a bookstore pop-up, and a post-film discussion.

The festival will also partner with Outside Days in Denver for a May 31 screening of The Best Summer, directed by Tamra Davis. The documentary captures rare behind-the-scenes footage of influential 1990s music acts including Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, and Bikini Kill.

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Northern Colorado residents may also see Sundance representatives at regional community events this summer, including Longmont Pride on June 6 and Boulder Pridefest on June 13.

Additional summer highlights include a July 5 event at Red Rocks Amphitheater honoring late Colorado poet Andrea Gibson. The evening will feature performances by the Colorado Symphony and appearances from singer-songwriters Sara Bareilles and Chris Pureka.

Another marquee event arrives on July 13 with a 20th-anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine as part of Film on the Rocks. Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris will appear in person, with a performance by DeVotchKa.

Festival Director Eugene Hernandez said the events are intended to help Colorado audiences connect with Sundance’s legacy while preparing for the festival’s future in Boulder.

The 2027 Sundance Film Festival is scheduled for January 21–31, 2027, marking the first time the internationally recognized festival will take place in Colorado after more than four decades in Utah.

Readers can learn more about the Colorado events and ticket information at Sundance Film Festival Colorado Events.

Source: Sundance Film Festival